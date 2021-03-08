2 NYPD officers shot while responding to 911 call in Brooklyn

Two NYPD officers were shot while responding to a 911 call in Prospect Lefferts Gardens in Brooklyn, said police. Both officers were expected to survive. The gunman was taken to a local hospital for a mental evaluation.

The shooting took place on Sunday at about 9 p.m. on the second floor at 42 Hawthorne Street.

When police got to the door, the 44-year-old gunman opened fire striking one officer in the chest and grazing the other in the leg, said police. The officers fired back but did not strike the gunman. The officer shot in the chest likely survived due to his bulletproof vest.

The gunman's roommate called police after being shot in the leg, according to cops. He reportedly made the call while hiding in a closet.

Once police arrived, the gunman briefly barricaded himself, his roommate and the roommate's girlfriend inside the apartment.

Both officers and the gunman were taken to Kings County Hospital. The suspect was undergoing a mental evaluation.