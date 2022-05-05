2 men shot and killed inside Hell's Kitchen music studio

The NYPD is looking for multiple suspects in the shooting deaths of two men inside a makeshift music studio in Hell's Kitchen early Thursday morning.

Cops responded to a 911 call just after midnight about a man shot at 350 West 37th Street. When police arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound to the back lying in front of the building. Another man identified by police as Kamir King, 34, was found inside 354 West 37th Street on the third floor with a gunshot wound to the head.

Both men were rushed to Bellevue Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Cops recovered a gun near the first victim.

West 37th street between 8th and 9th Avenue remains closed as police investigate the deadly shootings.

The violent incident occurred as new statistics show that major crime is up more than 41% compared to the same time last year. The surge appears to be impacting Mayor Eric Adams' approval rating.

A new Quinnipiac Poll finds 54% of city voters disapprove of Mayor Adams while only 37% approve.