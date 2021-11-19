2 men arrested in shocking Bronx barbershop shooting

The NYPD said they arrested two suspects behind a shocking shooting inside a barbershop in the Bronx last month.

On Thursday at about 8:50 p.m., Brandon Beltres, 18, of the Bronx, was taken into custody. He was charged with attempted murder, assault, and reckless endangerment. A 17-year-old male was arrested on Oct. 28. The identity of the suspect was not released.

Beltres and the other suspect wore masks as they shot the 22-year-old victim on Oct. 22 while he was sitting in a chair of the shop on East Gun Hill Road in the Norwood section.

One of the men pulled a handgun and shot the victim, hitting him in the stomach and sending the victim falling to the floor.

The gunman then passed the gun to the other suspect, who then shot the victim in the leg while he was trying to get back to his feet.

A security video released by the NYPD showed the chaos inside the barbershop as nearby barbers and customers scrambled for cover as the shots ring out.

The shooters then ran away, heading north towards Kings College Place.

No one else was hurt in the shooting. EMS took the victim to Jacobi Medical Center in stable condition.