2 members of Orlando news crew among 4 shot at murder scene

A TV journalist, a 9-year-old girl, and a woman in her 20s were killed in a series of shootings in a Central Florida neighborhood on Wednesday.

Two members of an Orlando TV news crew were shot in Central Florida Wednesday afternoon as they reported on a murder in the area.

It happened around 4 p.m. on Hialeah St. in Pine Hills.

Florida shooting

News crews were at the scene to report on the murder of a woman that took place at 11 a.m. when they were shot. The gunman then went into a nearby home and shot a woman and her 9-year-old girl. The child died at a hospital.

News 13 Orlando

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said a member of the news crew died at the hospital. The victims were reported to be a Spectrum News 13 reporter and photographer.

"I want to acknowledge what a horrible day this has been for our community and our media partners," Orange County Sheriff John Mina said at a Wednesday evening news conference.

Pine Hills shooting

A 20-year-old woman was killed in a shooting around 11 a.m. The news crew was at the scene preparing reports for the evening newscast when they were shot.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the woman's shooting. Sheriff's officials believe the man is also responsible for the other 4 shootings in the afternoon.

Keith Melvin Moses

He was identified as Keith Melvin Moses. He faces one count of murder but authorities say the charges will be updated due to the other shootings.

Moses has a lengthy criminal record according to Sheriff Mina including weapons, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, and grand theft charges.

They did not have a motive for any of the shootings.

Spectrum News 13 is not yet identifying the crew members who were involved in the shooting, according to a story on the TV station’s website.