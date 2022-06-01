2 dead, 24 sick in Legionnaires' disease cluster in the Bronx, say health officials

Two people have died and at least 24 have been sickened in the Bronx from the pneumonia-like illness known as Legionnaire's disease. A cluster of cases in the Highbridge section has been closely monitored since an outbreak last month.

According to the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, the two people who died were over the age of 50 and had risk factors for severe disease. Four people are currently hospitalized.

The cases are among people living in the 10452 and 10456 zip codes.

The Dept. of Health advises anyone who may have been in the affected area since early May with flu-like symptoms, fever, cough, or difficulty breathing seek immediate medical attention.

Legionnaires' disease is a type of pneumonia caused by legionella bacteria that spreads through mist, such as from air-conditioning units for large buildings.

The Dept. of Health says it completed the remediation of four cooling towers in the impacted areas that tested positive for the presence of the bacteria last week.

Anyone with flu-like symptoms, cough, fever or difficulty breathing should contact a physician immediately.

Legionnaires’ disease is not contagious and can be treated with antibiotics when caught early.