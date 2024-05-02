2 dead, including retired cop, after house explosion in South River, New Jersey: Officials

Officials say two people, one of whom was a retired police officer, have been killed after a home exploded in South River, New Jersey on Thursday evening.

Both of the victims were men, although it is unknown if they were residents of the house.

The cause of the explosion is not yet clear.

Footage from SkyFOX shows the house leveled by the blast, with a very large debris field spreading out into the street.

As a precaution, the neighborhood around the house has been evacuated.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more.