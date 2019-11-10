2 dead, 1 injured in NYC murder-suicide

article

Police say two people were shot dead and a third victim was wounded in a murder-suicide inside a New York City apartment.

Police said that a 31-year-old man killed his ex-girlfriend with a gunshot to the head on Sunday afternoon in Brooklyn. He also shot the woman's current boyfriend before killing himself.

The dead were identified as Jened Duncan, 24 and Darnell Solomon, 30, of 2119 Utica Ave.

The boyfriend was taken to a hospital where he was listed in stable condition with a chest wound. His name was not released by the NYPD.

Police said they recovered a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun at the scene.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.