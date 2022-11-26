NYPD investigating after 2 children found dead in the Bronx
NEW YORK - Police are investigating after two children were found dead in the Bronx on Saturday evening.
The children were found in the Mount Hope section.
Neighbors told FOX 5 NY that the incident may have been the result of a domestic dispute.
Police have not released any other information.
This is a developing news story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more information.
