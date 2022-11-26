NYPD investigating after 2 children found dead in the Bronx

Police are investigating after two children were found dead in the Bronx on Saturday evening.

The children were found in the Mount Hope section.

Neighbors told FOX 5 NY that the incident may have been the result of a domestic dispute.

Police have not released any other information.

This is a developing news story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more information.

