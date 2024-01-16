2 NYPD officers shot in Brooklyn, suspect in custody

Two NYPD officers have been shot during the same incident in Brooklyn, and a suspect is in custody, according to police sources.

At 3:01 p.m., 73rd precinct patrol officers responded to a 9-1-1 call to an apartment on Bergen Street in connection to an assault that was in progress.

The female occupant of the apartment told 9-1-1 that she was being physically assaulted by her son.

Four officers responded to the scene and found the suspect, Melvin Butler, a 39-year-old man with six prior arrests in New York City and a history of resisting arrest and domestic violence.

Officers told Butler he was under arrest, and Butler resisted.

At some point, Butler grabbed hold of an officer's service weapon and shots were fired. One officer was shot in the left hand, another was shot in the left thigh.

Police sources say the suspect grabbed one cop’s gun and took it away from him. Then, that's when the other cop on the scene shot the suspect.

"The argument, I didn't hear too much, I just heard one thing, and he said, ‘Mama what you said to me yesterday’, I don't know too much after that," a witness said.

Both officers were taken to Kings County hospital and are being treated and recovering from their wounds. Both are expected to be OK and suffered non life-threatening injuries. Butler was shot multiple times and is in critical but stable condition.

Police have not confirmed what led to the shooting, but the police sources said it was domestic in nature.

FOX 5 NY's Kendall Green says ATF agents are on the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for updates.