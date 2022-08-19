2 bodies with gunshot wounds found in parked car in NJ

Authorities in New Jersey are investigating the fatal shootings of two people whose bodies were inside a parked car on Friday.

Paterson police and the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office responded to a vehicle Elizabeth Street and Getty Avenue in Paterson at about 11:40 a.m., officials said.

The bodies of a man and a woman were inside the car. They had suffered apparent gunshot wounds, the prosecutor's office said.

Video from SkyFOX showed several law enforcement officers investigating the crime scene. A white tarp was draped over the windshield of a dark-colored Chevrolet SUV.

Authorities said anyone with information should call the prosecutor's office tips line at 877-370-PCPO or the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at 973-321-1120.