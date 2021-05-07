2 arrested in shooting death of Rochester teen

article

Two people have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting last month in Rochester, New York, police said Friday.

Kyrique Massey, 31, and Sohn Travis, 32, are charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Mathew Williams, 19, was killed and two other people were wounded in the April 9 shooting on Monroe Avenue near Woodlawn Street.

"It is alleged that after a confrontation outside of 487 Monroe Avenue, both Travis and Massey each fired multiple gunshots from their respective handguns at Mathew Williams," RPD officials said in a statement. "Williams was struck at least three times and died at the scene."

Massey, who also has a pending harassment case in Rochester City Court, was arrested Wednesday in connection with Williams’ killing.

Massey pleaded not guilty at an arraignment and is jailed without bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday.

A message seeking comment was left with his lawyer.

Travis was arrested Thursday and is scheduled to be arraigned Friday. He has a felony conviction that bars him from owning a gun, police said.

Online court records did not list a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

With the Associated Press