$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in NJ

A $1,000,000 second-tier prizewinning Mega Millions ticket was sold in New Jersey for Friday's drawing.

State lottery officials say the ticket was purchased at In & Out Deli on Route 46 in the Morris County town of Ledgewood.

There were also three third-tier prizewinning tickets sold that matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball. One was purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $30,000.

Here is where the tickets were purchased:

Passaic County ($30,000): Jackpocket, 355 Warwick Tpke., Hewitt

Bergen County ($10,000): Shoprite #141, 250 River Rd., New Milford

Passaic County ($10,000): Quick Stop, 1353 Ringwood Ave., Haskell

There were also two $1 million winning tickets sold in New York.

The winning numbers for the Friday, January 6, drawing were: 03, 20, 46, 59, and 63. The Gold Mega Ball was 13, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

The Mega Millions Jackpot has rolled to $1.1 billion for Tuesday night's drawing. The cash option is $568.7 million before taxes.