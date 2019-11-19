$170,000 stolen in Brooklyn safe break-in

Police in New York say a man broke into a safe at a Coney Island taxi medallion broker and got away with approximately $170,000 in jewelry and cash.

The NYPD says it happened at NYC Medallion Brokers, Inc. on Coney Island Ave. last Friday at about 1 a.m.

Police say that A man got into the business through an unlocked rear door and pried open the safe.

He is described as a male with a mask covering his entire head and face. He was last seen wearing all dark clothing.



Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. Police say all calls are strictly confidential.