A teenager was reportedly shot in the leg at a park in Queens on Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened at around 4 p.m. at Rufus King Park near 150th Street and 89th Avenue.

The victim, a 17-year-old boy, was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

It is unknown what led to the shooting, and no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more information.