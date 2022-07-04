17-year-old arrested in Newark shooting that injured 9

Newark Police announced the arrest Monday of a 17-year-old male in connection with a stolen vehicle used during the shooting of nine people in the Brick City last month.

The teen faces several charges including receiving stolen property, obstruction of the administration of the law, and resisting arrest.

On June 30 at about 6:20 p.m., a person driving a stolen white Honda Pilot drove up to a bodega on the corner of Clinton Place and Shephard Avenue and opened fire.

A total of nine people were shot, including a 17-year-old. All the injuries were non-life- but none of the victims suffered anything more serious than minor injuries.

Some of the victims were able to transport themselves to Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, just a few blocks away from the scene of the shooting.

Neighbors living near the site of the shooting told FOX 5 NY that they were concerned that there would be more gun violence on their streets as summer continues.

Police were searching for the Honda Pilot, which was reported stolen earlier in the day from Jersey City.