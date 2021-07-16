Expand / Collapse search
16-year-old shot in the thigh in Brooklyn

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Brownsville
FOX 5 NY

16-year-old wounded after Brooklyn shooting

The NYPD is searching for a suspect after a shooting in Brooklyn left a 16-year-old boy injured.

NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for a suspect connected to a shooting in Brooklyn that left a 16-year-old boy injured.

According to authorities, just before 3 p.m. on July 11, the victim was standing on Pitkin Avenue in Brownsville when the suspect approached him and shot him once in the right thigh. 

The suspect then ran away westbound on Pitkin Avenue.

The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a black male, between the ages of 16 and 18 years old, and was last seen wearing a black shirt, yellow shorts and white sneakers. 

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. 

All calls are strictly confidential.

