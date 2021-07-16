16-year-old shot in the thigh in Brooklyn

The NYPD is searching for a suspect connected to a shooting in Brooklyn that left a 16-year-old boy injured.

According to authorities, just before 3 p.m. on July 11, the victim was standing on Pitkin Avenue in Brownsville when the suspect approached him and shot him once in the right thigh.

The suspect then ran away westbound on Pitkin Avenue.

The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.

RELATED: Shocking video of young suspect firing point-blank at man on bike

The suspect is described as a black male, between the ages of 16 and 18 years old, and was last seen wearing a black shirt, yellow shorts and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

Advertisement