16-year-old girl killed by truck crossing street in the Bronx

A 16-year-old girl was struck by a truck and killed Wednesday morning as she crossed a street in the Bronx.

Alissa Kolenovic was on her way to the bus stop when she was struck by the vehicle while in the crosswalk on Paulding Ave., said police.

The teen was in front of 1027 Neill Ave. at about 8:22 a.m. and crossing from southeast to northeast along Paulding Ave. when she was hit.

The 45-year-old driver of the truck was making a left turn on Paulding Ave. and struck Kolenovic.

She was rushed to Jacobi Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The teen was a student at Cascades High School on Manhattan's Lower East Side.

Advertisement

No arrests were made.