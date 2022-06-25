16-year-old boy fatally shot in Brooklyn

A 16-year-old boy is dead after being shot in Brooklyn early Saturday morning, according to police.

According to the NYPD, just after 3:15 a.m., officers responded to a 9-1-1 call of a person shot near the corner of Sutter Avenue and Osbourne Street in Brownsville.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the victim lying unconscious and unresponsive, with a gunshot wound to his torso.

EMS responded and took the victim to Brookdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

So far, no-one has been arrested and the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released, pending family notification.