15-year-old girl shot dead near near NY governor's mansion

A 15-year-old girl was fatally shot in Albany, police said.

Officers responded to a report of gunfire on Wilbur Street at about 9:30 p.m. Monday, Albany police said in a news release.

Shortly after, a staff member at Albany Memorial Hospital notified police that Destiny Greene, 15, of suburban Latham, had been brought to the emergency room with a gunshot wound.

Greene later died at the hospital. Police determined that she had been shot at the Wilbur Street location, which is in the neighborhood next to the governor's mansion.

The shooting is under investigation.

News outlets out of Albany reported multiple shootings in recent days including a deadly shooting of a man shot in the back.

Police have asked the public to submit any tips about the shootings to the Albany Police Detective Division at (518) 462-8039 or anonymously online to Capital Region Crime Stoppers.