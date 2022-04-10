15-year-old charged in Mount Vernon stabbing that killed teen, injured 1

Authorities in Westchester County have charged a 15-year-old in a stabbing that left another teenager dead and a second victim injured.

The attack occurred Friday afternoon in Mount Vernon. According to police, the suspect fatally stabbed the 16-year-old victim and wounded a 15-year-old who was taken to the hospital with puncture injuries.

The Westchester County district attorney's office didn't release the names of the suspect and victims due to their age.

The suspect was charged with manslaughter, assault and attempted assault and made an initial court appearance in Mount Vernon on Saturday, and was being held pending a scheduled appearance in county court on Monday.

