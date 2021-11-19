14-year-old stabbed inside Bronx high school

The NYPD says a 14-year-old was stabbed inside of Walton High School in Kingsbridge Heights.

The incident happened just before 1 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

According to initial reports, the victim was in a dispute with a 15-year-old who allegedly stabbed the teen in the stomach with a pair of scissors.

The victim has been hospitalized in stable condition and is expected to survive.

The 15-year-old is in custody.

