14-year-old girl stabbed by 13-year-old brother in Queens: NYPD

A 14-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was stabbed by her 13-year-old brother in their home in Queens, according to police.

Authorities say the incident happened at around 7 p.m. on Saturday evening at a home located on 11th Avenue and 156th Street in Jamaica.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the girl with multiple stab wounds to her body.

The brother was arrested and is being charged with assault.

An investigation into the attack is ongoing.