14-year-old accused of stabbing Maryland cab driver to death

A 14-year-old Maryland boy faces murder charges in connection with the murder of a cab driver.

Police in Prince George’s County say it happened at about 10:20 on Sunday, February 7, 2021.

They say 14-year-old Romeo Nolasco Cuellar stabbed 46-year-old Humberto Sierra Camacho multiple times during a robbery. He died a short time later at a hospital.

Police say Camacho pilled up the boy after he requested a cab. The boy then tried to rob the driver and stabbed him.

Cuellar is charged as an adult and was being held without bond. No information about a lawyer was immediately available.