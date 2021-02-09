14-year-old accused of stabbing Maryland cab driver to death

Expand / Collapse search

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Maryland
Romeo Nolasco Cuellar, 14, is accused of stabbing a cab driver to death.

WASHINGTON - A 14-year-old Maryland boy faces murder charges in connection with the murder of a cab driver.

Police in Prince George’s County say it happened at about 10:20 on Sunday, February 7, 2021.

They say 14-year-old Romeo Nolasco Cuellar stabbed 46-year-old Humberto Sierra Camacho multiple times during a robbery.  He died a short time later at a hospital.

Police say Camacho pilled up the boy after he requested a cab.  The boy then tried to rob the driver and stabbed him.

Cuellar is charged as an adult and was being held without bond.  No information about a lawyer was immediately available.