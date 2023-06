13 injured at street party in Syracuse

A street party that attracted hundreds of people turned violent early Sunday in Syracuse, New York, leaving at least 13 people injured, authorities said.

At least four people suffered gunshot wounds and five others had apparent knife wounds, among other injuries, police said.

Other victims were apparently accidently struck by vehicles while fleeing what the department said was a "large gathering of hundreds of people" on the city’s West Side.

Police Lt. Matthew Malinowski said all of the injured, three males and 10 females, ranging between the ages of 17 and 25, are expected to survive. The 13 known victims were located on the street or later at hospitals, he added.

Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile said officers patrolling heard the gunshots, and the city’s gunshot detection system showed dozens of rounds being fired.

Cecile told Syracuse.com the crowd was a mix of high school students, recent high school graduates and college students, many of whom had just returned home for the summer.

The party was advertised on social media, he said. No permit was issued, and the streets were not officially blocked off or policed, Cecile said.

Those shot include a 22-year-old woman who was struck in the abdomen, a 17-year-old girl who suffered a wound to her hip and midsection, a 20-year-old woman who was shot in her right hip, and a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to a forearm.

The stabbing victims include a 25-year-old woman with multiple wounds to her shoulder and midsection, a 17-year-old girl with cuts to a leg and arm, a 19-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy who both suffered cuts to their heads, and a 24-year-old woman with cuts to both legs, police said.

Those injured by cars suffered from cuts and abrasions, police said.

No further updates on the conditions of the injured had been released by Sunday afternoon.

Police were investigating Sunday to determine what led to the violence and whether the stabbings preceded or followed the shots being fired.

Associated Press wire services helped contribute to this report.