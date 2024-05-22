12-year-old girl raped 'multiple' times at Bronx home; suspect on the loose: NYPD

article

Police are searching for a 30-year-old man they say raped a 12-year-old girl "on multiple occasions" in December 2023 in the Bronx.

The NYPD identified the suspect as Thomas Barnaby. His relationship with the victim is unclear.

Authorities say that Barnaby raped the victim inside a residential building located at East 165th Street and River Avenue between December 19 and December 23 of last year.

According to the New York Post, Barnaby has six open arrests, the most serious of which for a robbery in 2016.

Barnaby remained at large as of Wednesday evening.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.