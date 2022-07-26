12-year-old girl, 15-year-old boy shot in the Bronx

A 12-year-old girl was shot in the arm and a 15-year-old boy was hit in the chin in a shooting late Monday evening in the Bronx.

The NYPD says it happened about 11:30 p.m. on Rev. James A. Polite Ave. in the Longwood section.

The children were taken to Harlem Hospital for treatment.

New York City Police officers were investigating the possibility that they may have been victims of a drive-by shooting.

A black sedan was believed to be involved in the incident. It was unclear if the children were the intended victims.

The NYPD says no one has been arrested in the case. The investigation continues.

There were at least 4 shooting across the city on Monday night that left 7 people injured.