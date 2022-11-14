12-year-old girl dragged down NYC street by robbers on motor bike
NEW YORK - A shocking video released by the NYPD shows a 12-year-old girl walking home from school was grabbed and dragged down an Elmhurst street by robbers on a motorbike.
They say the violent attack is part of a series of at least seven robberies in Queens.
Police say the girl was walking home at about 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24 when she was approached from behind on Layton St. The two males were on a motorbike going down the sidewalk. One of them grabbed the girl and dragged her until the bike fell over.
They grabbed her necklace and took off.
Five other incidents two days later are believed to be connected. One of them took place around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of 34th Ave. and 103rd St. A 37-year-old woman was punched in the face as they tried to snatch her necklace. It broke and they didn't get away with it.
About ten minutes later a 43-woman was approached from behind be the males on a motorbike. They shoved her and snatched two necklaces.
Around 7 p.m. they drove up to a 52-year-old man on 75th St. and snacked his necklace.
In the final robbery of that day, a woman was robbed of her necklace just before 9 p.m. on 73rd street.
The next day a 70-year-old woman was on 73rd street when the robbers rode up to her on the sidewalk and stole her necklace.
The latest connected incident took place on Nov. 7. A 48-year-old woman was walking in the area of Penrod St. and Otis Ave. at about 12:45 p.m. when she was approached from behind by the males on a motorbike. They snatched her necklace and rode off.
The NYPD released images of two males wanted for a series of violent street robberies in Queens.