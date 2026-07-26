12-year-old boy shot and killed, 2 men injured in broad daylight in the Bronx
NEW YORK CITY - Police are investigating a shooting that left a 12-year-old boy dead and two men injured late Saturday afternoon in the Bronx.
What we know:
Authorities responded to a 911 call at approximately 4:55 p.m. outside 104 Elliot Place. They arrived to find three male victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
The 12-year-old victim was shot in the shoulder and transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have identified the boy as Jacob Freytes.
Two adult victims were also shot: a 34-year-old man in the left foot and a 25-year-old man in the lower body. Both men are currently listed in stable condition at a local hospital.
What we don't know:
A motive is still unknown, along with a description of any suspects,
What's next:
No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the NYPD.