12-year-old boy shot and killed, 2 men injured in broad daylight in the Bronx

The Brief A 12-year-old boy died after being shot in the shoulder in the Bronx Saturday afternoon. Two men, ages 34 and 25, were also shot during the incident and are currently in stable condition. Police have not yet made any arrests.



Police are investigating a shooting that left a 12-year-old boy dead and two men injured late Saturday afternoon in the Bronx.

What we know:

Authorities responded to a 911 call at approximately 4:55 p.m. outside 104 Elliot Place. They arrived to find three male victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

The 12-year-old victim was shot in the shoulder and transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have identified the boy as Jacob Freytes.

Two adult victims were also shot: a 34-year-old man in the left foot and a 25-year-old man in the lower body. Both men are currently listed in stable condition at a local hospital.

What we don't know:

A motive is still unknown, along with a description of any suspects,

What's next:

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.