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12-year-old boy shot and killed, 2 men injured in broad daylight in the Bronx

By
FOX 5 NY
New York City
Published July 26, 2026 7:43 AM EDT
Published July 26, 2026 7:43 AM EDT
12-year-old fatally shot in the Bronx; 2 killed by relative in Queens | Good Day Weekend
12-year-old fatally shot in the Bronx; 2 killed by relative in Queens | Good Day Weekend

12-year-old fatally shot in the Bronx; 2 killed by relative in Queens | Good Day Weekend

A 12-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Bronx on Saturday afternoon, while two people were fatally shot by a relative in Queens.

The Brief

    • A 12-year-old boy died after being shot in the shoulder in the Bronx Saturday afternoon.
    • Two men, ages 34 and 25, were also shot during the incident and are currently in stable condition.
    • Police have not yet made any arrests.

NEW YORK CITY - Police are investigating a shooting that left a 12-year-old boy dead and two men injured late Saturday afternoon in the Bronx.

What we know:

Authorities responded to a 911 call at approximately 4:55 p.m. outside 104 Elliot Place. They arrived to find three male victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

The 12-year-old victim was shot in the shoulder and transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have identified the boy as Jacob Freytes.

Two adult victims were also shot: a 34-year-old man in the left foot and a 25-year-old man in the lower body. Both men are currently listed in stable condition at a local hospital.

What we don't know:

A motive is still unknown, along with a description of any suspects,

What's next:

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the NYPD.

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