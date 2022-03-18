12 cars stolen in 48 hours on Long Island

article

Police in Suffolk County are investigating after a dozen cars were stolen inside of 48 hours in Hauppauge and St. James on Thursday on Friday.

On Thursday in Hauppauge, five cars were stolen between 4:30 and 5:30 a.m. from multiple residences. Authorities say that all five vehicles had been left unlocked with their key fobs inside.

According to Newsday, Suffolk police said three cars were eventually recovered at a press conference.

Then, on Friday, seven cars were stolen at residences across St. James. Once again, police say all seven vehicles were unlocked with key fobs inside.

All seven cars were recovered.

Police are reminding residents to lock the doors of their cars when they exit, to take their key fobs with them, and to note leave valuable items inside.

Anyone with information on these thefts is asked to call Fourth Squad Detectives or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.