11-year-old 'prolific' carjacker arrested in Chicago

Chicago police say they have arrested an 11-year-old "prolific" carjacking suspect.

The boy is charged with felony aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

"The Vehicular Hijacking Task Force arrested an 11-year-old on Nov. 26 for felony aggravated vehicular hijacking," Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said at a Monday news conference. "Let me say that again because that shocks the conscience. Our task force arrested an 11-year-old for carjacking."

The carjacking occurred in a grocery store parking lot on Nov. 14. The victim was allegedly a Chicago police sergeant's wife.

Police are investigating the boy in connection to several other carjackings.

They say he's been an active participant in the crimes and has been the driver several times.

There have been 1,635 carjackings in the city this year and 1,292 arrests, according to police officials.