11 Tigers, new East Village speakeasy, blends Thai and Japanese culture

NYC's first ever Thai and Japanese speakeasy offers a unique and relaxing social experience.

11 Tigers is a new second floor eatery located at 225 Avenue B in the East Village.

The food and drinks are creative in style and the service feels like a performance.

Salang Niphitkunthong, the owner, encourages visitors to engage in cosplay by wearing a tiger mask around the restaurant.

The eatery marries the passionate drinking cultures of Japanese (izakaya), Thai (sum yadong) and American craft to create a home-away-from-home feel.

The culinary cultures are represented in the menu that includes Crying Tiger Gyoza and Thai Larb Tuna and Tom Yum Ramen.

Most of the cocktails are infused with yadong, a traditional Thai liqueur that is infused with herbs. The goal was to emulate the drinking cultures from Thai and Japan to provide an authentic experience. In Thai culture people sometimes gather at "sum yadong" or roadside stands to socialize and drink, and in Japan it is referred to as "izakayas."

11 Tigers has a daily happy hour from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the weekend and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. The menu features a series of hand rolled sushi with caviar, poke bowls, pasta and small plates.

Menu highlights

Pink Panther Cocktail: Lychee-infused vodka, hale's blue boy salad, lychee puree, yuzu and citrus zest.

Dirty Fur: Tequila, house Hume marmalade, nectar agave, green plum, fresh lime, and chili lime salt

Tom Yum Ramen: Japanese ramen noodles in Thai spicy sour slow simmered tonkatsu broth flavored with chili, galangal, lemongrass, shallots, tamarind, makrut lime and mushroom. Topped with a Jumbo prawn.

Black Panther Curry: Squid ink fettuccine in makrut lime scented "Thai Panang curry " topped with seared ribeye steak, sliced red chili and basil.

For more information or to make reservations visit 11tigersnyc.com.