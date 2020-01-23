106-year-old WWII veteran gets stolen classic car back

A Sacramento veteran whose 1956 Cadillac Eldorado was stolen has finally gotten his beloved car back.

Both the vehicle and its owner have quite a history!

Curly Bunfill is a World War II veteran and 106 years old. Bunfill became a Hollywood stuntman after the war, where he met actress Rita Hayworth. She wound up including him in her will, leaving him the car.

However on January 17, the car was stolen from a garage. Sacramento police say that someone dropped it off at their headquarters three days later.

Police arrested a 43-year-old man in connection to the theft.

Of his beloved Cadillac, Bunfill says, “It’s just a jewel for this country.”