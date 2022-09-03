1 dead after LIRR train hits car

article

An LIRR train hit a car on the tracks west of Huntington Station on Saturday, killing the driver.

The MTA says it happened about 6:40 a.m. and the train was headed west to Penn Station in Manhattan.

There were no reports of injuries on the train.

Service on the Port Jefferson Branch was suspended in both directions between Huntington and Hicksville during the police investigation.

Police and LIRR personnel were on the scene. No other details were immediately available.