1 dead, 1 injured after reports of person hit by train at Brooklyn subway station
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NEW YORK CITY - An incident at a Brooklyn subway station left one person dead and another injured on Halloween night.
What we know:
The FDNY received an emergency call at 9:15 p.m. Saturday reporting a person struck by a train on the IRT Eastern Parkway Line at Bergen Street Station.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while a second person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
What we don't know:
Police have yet to release further details about the fatal incident, along with the identity of the victim.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the FDNY.