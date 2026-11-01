1 dead, 1 injured after reports of person hit by train at Brooklyn subway station

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The Brief The FDNY responded to reports of a person hit by a subway train on Halloween night. The incident happened at Bergen Street Station around 9:15 p.m. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.



An incident at a Brooklyn subway station left one person dead and another injured on Halloween night.

What we know:

The FDNY received an emergency call at 9:15 p.m. Saturday reporting a person struck by a train on the IRT Eastern Parkway Line at Bergen Street Station.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while a second person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

What we don't know:

Police have yet to release further details about the fatal incident, along with the identity of the victim.