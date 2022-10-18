Zeldin makes gains against Hochul in race for NY governor, new poll shows

article

Governor Kathy Hochul is leading Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin by 11 points in the race for New York governor, according to a new Siena College Poll. Hochul leads 52% to 41% in the poll.

The results are similar to a poll released less than a week ago by Marist College that had Hochul leading Zeldin by ten points among likely voters.

Zeldin has gained more support from Republicans, now at 81-12%, up from 77-17%, and has increased his lead among independents from three points to nine points, 49-40%.

"Over the last three weeks, Zeldin has narrowed the deficit he must overcome from 17 points to 11 points in trying to become the first Republican in 20 years to win statewide. However, with three weeks to go, Hochul maintains the upper hand, based on the 84-10% support she gets from Democrats, who represent half of the state’s enrolled voters," Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg said.

Hochul still leads among New York City voters with 70% to 23% margin over Zeldin.

However, in the suburbs and upstate, Zeldin leads by four points.

"Women continue to give Hochul a two-to-one lead, 61-32%, however, men have flipped and now favor Zeldin by five points, after favoring Hochul by four points last month," Greenberg said. "Hochul has an overwhelming 92-2% lead with Black voters, a 56-38% lead with Latinos, and white voters are virtually evenly divided, after favoring Hochul by 10 points in September."

The race for NY state attorney general also tightened. Incumbent Letitia James now leads Republican Michael Henry 51-40%, down from 53-37% in September.

This story has been updated to correct a misspelling in the headline.