Live NYS Comptroller Democratic primary election results 2026
NEW YORK - New Yorkers are voting for state comptroller, a powerful statewide role that oversees New York’s finances, audits state agencies and manages one of the nation’s largest public pension funds.
- MORE: New York primary election 2026: Key races, what's on the ballot
- MORE: New York primary: US House races to keep an eye on
Live 2026 NYS Comptroller Dem primary election results
What we know:
Thomas DiNapoli is the longtime incumbent, first appointed in 2007 and elected to several full terms since then. Raj Goyle is a former Kansas state lawmaker who later worked in the tech industry. Drew Warshaw is a former affordable housing nonprofit executive and was the first to enter the race.