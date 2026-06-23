Live NYS Comptroller Democratic primary election results 2026

The Brief Primary Election Overview: New York's primary election features a crowded field of candidates vying for their party's nomination in several races. Closed primary: New York operates a closed primary system. Only voters who are registered with a political party may vote in that party's primary. Tracking Results: Election results for both parties will be available here when polls close at 9 p.m.



New Yorkers are voting for state comptroller, a powerful statewide role that oversees New York’s finances, audits state agencies and manages one of the nation’s largest public pension funds.

Live 2026 NYS Comptroller Dem primary election results

What we know:

Thomas DiNapoli is the longtime incumbent, first appointed in 2007 and elected to several full terms since then. Raj Goyle is a former Kansas state lawmaker who later worked in the tech industry. Drew Warshaw is a former affordable housing nonprofit executive and was the first to enter the race.

FULL ELECTION RESULTS