Mamdani will campaign with Hochul throughout NYC: Will his endorsement help her win the race?

The Brief Mayor Zohran Mamdani has confirmed that he will campaign for Gov. Kathy Hochul in her bid for reelection. He will also film social media videos to bolster Hochul's campaign efforts. In a recent Siena poll, 50% of likely voters revealed that they believe Mamdani's endorsement of Hochul is helping her chances of winning the governor's race.



Mayor Zohran Mamdani has confirmed that he will campaign for Gov. Kathy Hochul in her bid for reelection.

Mamdani will support Hochul's reelection bid

What we know:

FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay reports that Mamdani made the announcement earlier today, Sept. 28.

The mayor is planning to publicly campaign with the governor in several areas of New York City in a few weeks. He will also film social media videos to bolster Hochul's campaign efforts.

Mamdani first endorsed Hochul's campaign at the beginning of this year, but this marks the first time he has publicly committed to actively campaigning with the governor.

Blakeman's response

The other side:

Nassau County Executive and Republican gubernatorial nominee Bruce Blakeman's campaign spokesperson sent the following statement to McKay:

"The Hochul-Mamdani Dumb and Dumber Tour is coming for your paycheck with endless tax hikes to fund their big government socialist agenda."

How Mamdani's popularity could boost Hochul in the polls

By the numbers:

In a recent Siena poll, 50% of likely voters revealed that they believe Mamdani's endorsement of Hochul is helping her chances of winning the governor's race.

Mamdani currently touts a 46% favorability rating, according to that same poll, which is one of the highest of all the politicians in New York.