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Mamdani will campaign with Hochul throughout NYC: Will his endorsement help her win the race?

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FOX 5 NY
2026 Elections
Published September 28, 2026 6:06 PM EDT
Published September 28, 2026 6:06 PM EDT
Mamdani confirms he will campaign with Hochul
Mamdani confirms he will campaign with Hochul

Mamdani confirms he will campaign with Hochul

Mayor Zohran Mamdani will campaign for Governor Kathy Hochul in her bid for reelection. FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay has the story.

The Brief

    • Mayor Zohran Mamdani has confirmed that he will campaign for Gov. Kathy Hochul in her bid for reelection.
    • He will also film social media videos to bolster Hochul's campaign efforts.
    • In a recent Siena poll, 50% of likely voters revealed that they believe Mamdani's endorsement of Hochul is helping her chances of winning the governor's race.

NEW YORK - Mayor Zohran Mamdani has confirmed that he will campaign for Gov. Kathy Hochul in her bid for reelection.

Mamdani will support Hochul's reelection bid

What we know:

FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay reports that Mamdani made the announcement earlier today, Sept. 28.

The mayor is planning to publicly campaign with the governor in several areas of New York City in a few weeks. He will also film social media videos to bolster Hochul's campaign efforts.

Mamdani first endorsed Hochul's campaign at the beginning of this year, but this marks the first time he has publicly committed to actively campaigning with the governor.

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Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Gov. Kathy Hochul are demanding that the Trump administration release critical counterterrorism funding to New York. FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay breaks it down.

Blakeman's response

The other side:

Nassau County Executive and Republican gubernatorial nominee Bruce Blakeman's campaign spokesperson sent the following statement to McKay:

"The Hochul-Mamdani Dumb and Dumber Tour is coming for your paycheck with endless tax hikes to fund their big government socialist agenda."

How Mamdani's popularity could boost Hochul in the polls

By the numbers:

In a recent Siena poll, 50% of likely voters revealed that they believe Mamdani's endorsement of Hochul is helping her chances of winning the governor's race.

NY Governor Race Tightens: Siena pollster breaks down Hochul vs. Blakeman
NY Governor Race Tightens: Siena pollster breaks down Hochul vs. Blakeman

NY Governor Race Tightens: Siena pollster breaks down Hochul vs. Blakeman

A new Siena College poll shows the New York governor's race narrowing to single digits. Incumbent Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul leads Republican challenger Bruce Blakeman 50% to 41%. Siena pollster Steve Greenberg analyzes the new polling data and break down key issues driving voter behavior in 2026. 

Mamdani currently touts a 46% favorability rating, according to that same poll, which is one of the highest of all the politicians in New York.

The Source: This article includes reporting by FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay.

2026 ElectionsPoliticsKathy HochulZohran Mamdani