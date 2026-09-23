Latest polling numbers for NY governor between Hochul, Blakeman

The Brief The majority of likely voters say that the president's endorsement of Bruce Blakeman will hurt his campaign for the governor's office, according to the latest Siena poll. Both Attorney General Letitia James and State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli are currently beating out their Republican competitors, though James' lead on Saritha Komatireddy shrank slightly in the past month. Almost three-quarters of likely voters oppose the president's renaming of Lake Ontario to "Lake America."



The majority of likely voters say that the president's endorsement of Bruce Blakeman will hurt his campaign for the governor's office, according to the latest Siena poll.

Latest on NY political races

By the numbers:

A Siena poll released today, Sept. 23, shows that 50% of likely voters will choose Gov. Kathy Hochul in the upcoming gubernatorial election.

While Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman's support did increase by 2 points (41%), two-thirds of those polled believe that Hochul will secure victory this November.

Both Attorney General Letitia James (52%) and State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli (56%) are currently beating out their Republican competitors, though James' lead on Saritha Komatireddy shrank slightly in the past month.

How endorsements could influence the race

Dig deeper:

The majority of likely voters (51%) believe that President Trump's endorsement of Blakeman's campaign will ultimately have a negative impact on his chances.

Nearly two-thirds (62%) of those voters either somewhat or strongly disapprove of Trump's choices as president.

In contrast, 50% of those polled believe that Mayor Zohran Mamdani's endorsement of Hochul is helping her chances of winning the race.

Mamdani currently holds a 46% favorability rating with the likely voters polled.

Voters oppose large data centers, renaming Lake Ontario

What they're saying:

In only one month, the number of likely voters that oppose large data centers being built in New York grew from 52% to 63%.

Almost three-quarters (74%) of likely voters also oppose the president's renaming of Lake Ontario to "Lake America."