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Latest polling numbers for NY governor between Hochul, Blakeman

By
FOX 5 NY
2026 Elections
Published September 23, 2026 6:20 AM EDT
Published September 23, 2026 6:20 AM EDT
Bruce Blakeman on running for governor, ICE in NY
Bruce Blakeman on running for governor, ICE in NY

Bruce Blakeman on running for governor, ICE in NY

FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay speaks to Nassau County Executive about the race for New York governor and ICE activity in the state.

The Brief

    • The majority of likely voters say that the president's endorsement of Bruce Blakeman will hurt his campaign for the governor's office, according to the latest Siena poll.
    • Both Attorney General Letitia James and State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli are currently beating out their Republican competitors, though James' lead on Saritha Komatireddy shrank slightly in the past month.
    • Almost three-quarters of likely voters oppose the president's renaming of Lake Ontario to "Lake America."

NEW YORK - The majority of likely voters say that the president's endorsement of Bruce Blakeman will hurt his campaign for the governor's office, according to the latest Siena poll.

Latest on NY political races

By the numbers:

A Siena poll released today, Sept. 23, shows that 50% of likely voters will choose Gov. Kathy Hochul in the upcoming gubernatorial election.

Exclusive interview with Hochul
Exclusive interview with Hochul

Exclusive interview with Hochul

FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay sits down for an exclusive interview with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who discusses her recent State of the State address, potentially raising taxes and Trump's threats to cut funding to sanctuary cities.

While Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman's support did increase by 2 points (41%), two-thirds of those polled believe that Hochul will secure victory this November.

Both Attorney General Letitia James (52%) and State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli (56%) are currently beating out their Republican competitors, though James' lead on Saritha Komatireddy shrank slightly in the past month.

Attorney General nominee Komatireddy talks Letitia James, Trump
Attorney General nominee Komatireddy talks Letitia James, Trump

Attorney General nominee Komatireddy talks Letitia James, Trump

FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay speaks to Attorney General nominee Saritha Komatireddy about her decision to challenge Letitia James, as well as whether she would challenge President Trump's policies that conflict with the state's laws.

How endorsements could influence the race

Dig deeper:

The majority of likely voters (51%) believe that President Trump's endorsement of Blakeman's campaign will ultimately have a negative impact on his chances.

Nearly two-thirds (62%) of those voters either somewhat or strongly disapprove of Trump's choices as president.

Trump throws support behind Blakeman for governor
Trump throws support behind Blakeman for governor

Trump throws support behind Blakeman for governor

President Donald Trump is throwing support behind Republican Bruce Blakeman's bid for New York governor. FOX 5 NY's Jodi Goldberg has the story.

In contrast, 50% of those polled believe that Mayor Zohran Mamdani's endorsement of Hochul is helping her chances of winning the race.

Mamdani currently holds a 46% favorability rating with the likely voters polled.

Trump, Mamdani spoke about affordable housing at Gracie Mansion
Trump, Mamdani spoke about affordable housing at Gracie Mansion

Trump, Mamdani spoke about affordable housing at Gracie Mansion

FOX 5 NY's Linda Schmidt and Morgan McKay discuss the meeting between President Donald Trump and Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Voters oppose large data centers, renaming Lake Ontario

What they're saying:

In only one month, the number of likely voters that oppose large data centers being built in New York grew from 52% to 63%.

Hochul defends New York pause on AI data centers over power concerns
Hochul defends New York pause on AI data centers over power concerns

Hochul defends New York pause on AI data centers over power concerns

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul joined Good Day New York to discuss the state’s one-year moratorium on new hyperscale AI data centers, saying the pause is meant to protect the power grid, water resources and local communities while new rules are developed. The governor also weighed in on homelessness, affordability, ICE enforcement and daylight saving time.

Almost three-quarters (74%) of likely voters also oppose the president's renaming of Lake Ontario to "Lake America."

The Source: This article includes information from a poll released by the Siena Research Institute.

2026 ElectionsPoliticsNew York