New York governor election results 2026: Hochul defeats Blakeman, AP projects

The Brief Election Overview: New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has won reelection, the Associated Press projects. Tracking Results: Election results are available below.



New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has won reelection, the Associated Press projects.

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Hochul touts that she made the state more affordable on her official website. The governor specifically highlights providing inflation rebate checks to over eight million households, establishing the country's first prenatal leave policy and banning insulin copays.

Woodbury, N.Y.: New York Governor Kathy Hochul at the Long Island Association's State of the Region breakfast at Crest Hollow Country Club on Friday, Jan.9, 2026 in Woodbury, New York. (Photo by Howard Schnapp/Newsday RM via Getty Images)

Also spotlighted on her website is Hochul's work to protect residents' "fundamental rights" by enshrining the Equal Rights Amendment in the state's constitution.