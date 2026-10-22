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Is healthcare a pressing issue for voters? Hochul, Blakeman on the matter

By
FOX 5 NY
2026 Elections
Published October 22, 2026 10:07 AM EDT
Published October 22, 2026 10:07 AM EDT
Key Senate races highlight battle for control ahead of midterms
Key Senate races highlight battle for control ahead of midterms

Key Senate races highlight battle for control ahead of midterms

Recent polling shows tight U.S. Senate races in key states like Texas, Ohio and Michigan leading into the upcoming midterm elections. Analysts note that voter concerns over issues like affordability and immigration could influence the balance of power in Washington.

The Brief

    • Hochul unveiled new initiatives to improve the state's healthcare system at the start of the year, which later included nearly $40 million in funding to enhance communication for first responders.
    • In an interview with FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay, Blakeman confirmed that he is pro-choice.
    • According to a Quinnipiac poll released in late September, 11% of likely voters in New York feel that health care is the most pressing issue for the upcoming election.

NEW YORK - Here's how both New York gubernatorial candidates have approached the issue of healthcare in the past.

FOX 5 NY is your home on Election Night. Bookmark our Election Results page to track in real-time, and tune into our Election Night coverage live right here on fox5ny.com and FOX LOCAL New York as the night unfolds. Coverage begins at 4 p.m.

Hochul's take on health care for New Yorkers

What they're saying:

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul unveiled new initiatives to improve the state's health care system at the start of the year, which later included nearly $40 million in funding to enhance communication for first responders.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2023/06/15: Governor Kathy Hochul delivers opening remarks at summit on Youth Mental Health at Jacob Javits Center. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Around the same time, the governor reached an agreement with the state legislature to legalize medically-assisted death for terminally ill patients, otherwise known as the Medical Aid in Dying Act.

New York will now offer medical aid in dying for terminally ill patients
New York will now offer medical aid in dying for terminally ill patients

New York will now offer medical aid in dying for terminally ill patients

A new law in New York state allows terminally ill patients to request medical assistance in dying. FOX 5 NY's Teresa Priolo has more.

In the summer, Hochul announced that she would put additional funding toward expanding emergency services for those experiencing a mental health crisis. Just recently, she declared a state of emergency regarding a measles outbreak across rural parts of the state.

Blakeman's thoughts on statewide healthcare

The other side:

While Hochul was expanding access for New Yorkers to get the Covid-19 vaccine, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman signed an executive order that left the decision of students wearing masks up to school boards.

Politics Unusual: Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman
Politics Unusual: Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman

Politics Unusual: Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman

In this week's episode of Politics Unusual, FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay speaks with Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman about his gubernatorial campaign.

The Republican candidate later went on to add that he would not enforce the indoor mask mandate that the governor put into place during the peak of Covid. In an interview with FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay, Blakeman confirmed that he is pro-choice.

FULL: Blakeman talks campaign, taxes, Trump
FULL: Blakeman talks campaign, taxes, Trump

FULL: Blakeman talks campaign, taxes, Trump

FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay speaks with Republican gubernatorial candidate Bruce Blakeman about his plans for if he wins the upcoming election, including how his views differ from President Trump's and how he plans to tackle affordability and immigration.

How important is the issue to voters?

By the numbers:

According to a Quinnipiac poll released in late September, 11% of likely voters in New York feel that healthcare is the most pressing issue for the upcoming election.

NY Governor Race Tightens: Siena pollster breaks down Hochul vs. Blakeman
NY Governor Race Tightens: Siena pollster breaks down Hochul vs. Blakeman

NY Governor Race Tightens: Siena pollster breaks down Hochul vs. Blakeman

A new Siena College poll shows the New York governor's race narrowing to single digits. Incumbent Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul leads Republican challenger Bruce Blakeman 50% to 41%. Siena pollster Steve Greenberg analyzes the new polling data and break down key issues driving voter behavior in 2026. 

The Source: This article includes information from both candidates' campaign websites, an interview conducted by FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay and a Quinnipiac poll. 

2026 ElectionsPoliticsNew York