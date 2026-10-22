Is healthcare a pressing issue for voters? Hochul, Blakeman on the matter

The Brief Hochul unveiled new initiatives to improve the state's healthcare system at the start of the year, which later included nearly $40 million in funding to enhance communication for first responders. In an interview with FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay, Blakeman confirmed that he is pro-choice. According to a Quinnipiac poll released in late September, 11% of likely voters in New York feel that health care is the most pressing issue for the upcoming election.



Here's how both New York gubernatorial candidates have approached the issue of healthcare in the past.

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Hochul's take on health care for New Yorkers

What they're saying:

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul unveiled new initiatives to improve the state's health care system at the start of the year, which later included nearly $40 million in funding to enhance communication for first responders.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2023/06/15: Governor Kathy Hochul delivers opening remarks at summit on Youth Mental Health at Jacob Javits Center. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Around the same time, the governor reached an agreement with the state legislature to legalize medically-assisted death for terminally ill patients, otherwise known as the Medical Aid in Dying Act.

In the summer, Hochul announced that she would put additional funding toward expanding emergency services for those experiencing a mental health crisis. Just recently, she declared a state of emergency regarding a measles outbreak across rural parts of the state.

Blakeman's thoughts on statewide healthcare

The other side:

While Hochul was expanding access for New Yorkers to get the Covid-19 vaccine, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman signed an executive order that left the decision of students wearing masks up to school boards.

The Republican candidate later went on to add that he would not enforce the indoor mask mandate that the governor put into place during the peak of Covid. In an interview with FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay, Blakeman confirmed that he is pro-choice.

How important is the issue to voters?

By the numbers:

According to a Quinnipiac poll released in late September, 11% of likely voters in New York feel that healthcare is the most pressing issue for the upcoming election.