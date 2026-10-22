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Blakeman, Hochul stance on crime in NY

By
FOX 5 NY
2026 Elections
Published October 22, 2026 10:07 AM EDT
Published October 22, 2026 10:07 AM EDT
Bruce Blakeman on Hochul handling crime
Bruce Blakeman on Hochul handling crime

Bruce Blakeman on Hochul handling crime

Nassau County Executive and Republican gubernatorial candidate Bruce Blakeman speaks with FOX 5 NY's Lisa Evers about the role the governor has in combatting crime, specifically calling out Gov. Kathy Hochul's stance on handling crime.

The Brief

    • Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman has accused Hochul of "fostering an atmosphere of criminality" in New York, alleging that she is "the most pro-criminal governor in the United States."
    • "Public safety has been my top priority since taking office, and we continue to deliver measurable results with record low crime across New York," Hochul said at a press conference earlier in October.
    • A recently published Quinnipiac poll shows that only 11% of likely Republican voters rank crime as their top issue â Democratic and independent likely voters chose other political issues.

NEW YORK - Republican challenger Bruce Blakeman has repeatedly come after Gov. Kathy Hochul for her anti-crime measures.

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Here's a more comprehensive breakdown of each gubernatorial candidate's opinion on how to tackle crime in New York.

Blakeman's âtough on crimeâ approach

What they're saying:

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman has accused Hochul of "fostering an atmosphere of criminality" in New York, alleging that she is "the most pro-criminal governor in the United States."

Blakeman says Nassau County must comply with 'terrible' ICE law
Blakeman says Nassau County must comply with 'terrible' ICE law

Blakeman says Nassau County must comply with 'terrible' ICE law

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman says Nassau County will comply with the new state law banning state and local facilities from being used by federal immigration agents. FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay has the latest.

Blakeman pointed to a specific slate of legislative and executive decisions, specifically citing:

  • Cashless bail, which the GOP nominee described as a "revolving door"
  • Parole board leniency
  • The HALT Act and non-cooperation

However, Blakeman has also acknowledged that breaking the cycle of recidivism requires more than just jail time. 

In an interview with FOX 5 NY, the Republican nominee advocated for a dual-track approach: enforcing strict accountability while offering tangible career training for inmates.

Bruce Blakeman on running for governor, ICE in NY
Bruce Blakeman on running for governor, ICE in NY

Bruce Blakeman on running for governor, ICE in NY

FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay speaks to Nassau County Executive about the race for New York governor and ICE activity in the state.

The Nassau County Executive also points out on his campaign website that he has hired over 900 law enforcement officers while in office.

Hochul's âinvestmentâ in keeping New Yorkers safe

The other side:

Gov. Hochul touts an entire section of her campaign website dedicated to marking her achievements in "keeping New Yorkers safe," which include:

The governor made it a point to mention her fight to get 3-D printed guns off the streets during her 2026 State of the State address.

FULL: Hochul delivers 2026 State of the State
FULL: Hochul delivers 2026 State of the State

FULL: Hochul delivers 2026 State of the State

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul delivers her 2026 State of the State address.

"Public safety has been my top priority since taking office, and we continue to deliver measurable results with record low crime across New York," Hochul said at a press conference earlier this month.

Hochul has also made it a point to invest in measures that combat hate crimes, including $35 million for the Securing Communities Against Hate Grant.

How likely voters feel about Hochul, Blakeman's handling of crime

By the numbers:

A recently published Quinnipiac poll shows that only 11% of likely Republican voters rank crime as their top issue â€“ Democratic and independent likely voters chose other political issues.

However, a Siena poll released the same day shows that likely voters are split on which gubernatorial candidate will tackle crime better:

  • 78% of likely Democratic voters believe Hochul will handle the state's crime issues better
  • 87% of likely Republican voters feel that Blakeman will do a better job at keeping New Yorkers safe
  • Likely Independent voters are split, with 36% saying Hochul, 47% saying Blakeman and 15% saying either they are undecided or refused to answer

The Source: This article includes interviews with both Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and Gov. Kathy Hochul, previous FOX 5 NY reporting and information from two separate political polls.

2026 ElectionsPoliticsNew York