Blakeman, Hochul stance on crime in NY

The Brief Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman has accused Hochul of "fostering an atmosphere of criminality" in New York, alleging that she is "the most pro-criminal governor in the United States." "Public safety has been my top priority since taking office, and we continue to deliver measurable results with record low crime across New York," Hochul said at a press conference earlier in October. A recently published Quinnipiac poll shows that only 11% of likely Republican voters rank crime as their top issue â Democratic and independent likely voters chose other political issues.



Republican challenger Bruce Blakeman has repeatedly come after Gov. Kathy Hochul for her anti-crime measures.

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Here's a more comprehensive breakdown of each gubernatorial candidate's opinion on how to tackle crime in New York.

Blakeman's âtough on crimeâ approach

What they're saying:

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman has accused Hochul of "fostering an atmosphere of criminality" in New York, alleging that she is "the most pro-criminal governor in the United States."

Blakeman pointed to a specific slate of legislative and executive decisions, specifically citing:

Cashless bail, which the GOP nominee described as a "revolving door"

Parole board leniency

The HALT Act and non-cooperation

However, Blakeman has also acknowledged that breaking the cycle of recidivism requires more than just jail time.

In an interview with FOX 5 NY, the Republican nominee advocated for a dual-track approach: enforcing strict accountability while offering tangible career training for inmates.

The Nassau County Executive also points out on his campaign website that he has hired over 900 law enforcement officers while in office.

Hochul's âinvestmentâ in keeping New Yorkers safe

The other side:

Gov. Hochul touts an entire section of her campaign website dedicated to marking her achievements in "keeping New Yorkers safe," which include:

The governor made it a point to mention her fight to get 3-D printed guns off the streets during her 2026 State of the State address.

"Public safety has been my top priority since taking office, and we continue to deliver measurable results with record low crime across New York," Hochul said at a press conference earlier this month.

Hochul has also made it a point to invest in measures that combat hate crimes, including $35 million for the Securing Communities Against Hate Grant.

How likely voters feel about Hochul, Blakeman's handling of crime

By the numbers:

A recently published Quinnipiac poll shows that only 11% of likely Republican voters rank crime as their top issue â€“ Democratic and independent likely voters chose other political issues.

However, a Siena poll released the same day shows that likely voters are split on which gubernatorial candidate will tackle crime better:

78% of likely Democratic voters believe Hochul will handle the state's crime issues better

87% of likely Republican voters feel that Blakeman will do a better job at keeping New Yorkers safe

Likely Independent voters are split, with 36% saying Hochul, 47% saying Blakeman and 15% saying either they are undecided or refused to answer