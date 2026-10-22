Polls show affordability is a major issue for New Yorkers: Hochul, Blakeman on cost of living

The Brief Recent polls show that affordability is at the top of most New York voters' minds at the moment. Gov. Hochul has made it a point this year to support a yearly tax on New York City residents who own second homes worth $5 million or more Republican candidate Bruce Blakeman said that affordability would be one of his key talking points back when he announced his candidacy last year.



Recent polls show that affordability is at the top of most New York voters' minds at the moment.

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Here's how the two candidates fare when it comes to addressing the cost of living for New Yorkers:

Hochul pushes for taxes on the wealthy

What they're saying:

Gov. Kathy Hochul has made it a point this year to support a yearly tax on New York City residents who own second homes worth $5 million or more, more commonly known as the pied-Ã -terre tax.

The proposal targets owners of luxury residential properties who do not use those homes as their primary residence, with state officials arguing the measure would ensure those property owners contribute toward services such as public safety, parks and other city resources.

In the governor's six-figure budget for the state, she included $250 million to accelerate construction of affordable housing.

Blakeman pushes back on property taxes

The other side:

Republican candidate Bruce Blakeman said that affordability would be one of his key talking points back when he announced his candidacy last year.

On his campaign website, Blakeman asserts that he eliminated $150 million in property tax increases scheduled by his predecessor.

Voters consider affordability a pressing issue

By the numbers:

A Quinnipiac poll released last month shows that nearly one-third of likely voters (28%) consider the cost of living to be the most important issue to them.

Nearly half of likely voters (49%) believe that Hochul would handle the issue of affordability better than her Republican opponent, according to a Siena poll released that same day.