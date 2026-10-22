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Polls show affordability is a major issue for New Yorkers: Hochul, Blakeman on cost of living

By
FOX 5 NY
2026 Elections
Published October 22, 2026 10:07 AM EDT
Published October 22, 2026 10:07 AM EDT
Blakeman, Hochul focus on affordability for New Yorkers
Blakeman, Hochul focus on affordability for New Yorkers

Blakeman, Hochul focus on affordability for New Yorkers

Both candidates for the upcoming gubernatorial election focused on issues related to affordability while on the campaign trail today. FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay has the details.

The Brief

    • Recent polls show that affordability is at the top of most New York voters' minds at the moment.
    • Gov. Hochul has made it a point this year to support a yearly tax on New York City residents who own second homes worth $5 million or more
    • Republican candidate Bruce Blakeman said that affordability would be one of his key talking points back when he announced his candidacy last year.

NEW YORK - Recent polls show that affordability is at the top of most New York voters' minds at the moment.

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Here's how the two candidates fare when it comes to addressing the cost of living for New Yorkers:

Hochul pushes for taxes on the wealthy

What they're saying:

Gov. Kathy Hochul has made it a point this year to support a yearly tax on New York City residents who own second homes worth $5 million or more, more commonly known as the pied-Ã -terre tax.

The proposal targets owners of luxury residential properties who do not use those homes as their primary residence, with state officials arguing the measure would ensure those property owners contribute toward services such as public safety, parks and other city resources.

Judge orders Mamdani administration to redo pied-Ã -terre tax rollout
Judge orders Mamdani administration to redo pied-Ã -terre tax rollout

Judge orders Mamdani administration to redo pied-Ã -terre tax rollout

A Staten Island judge has ruled that Mayor Zohran Mamdani's administration mishandled the rollout of the much-debated pied-Ã -terre tax. FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay breaks it down.

In the governor's six-figure budget for the state, she included $250 million to accelerate construction of affordable housing.

Blakeman pushes back on property taxes

The other side:

Republican candidate Bruce Blakeman said that affordability would be one of his key talking points back when he announced his candidacy last year.

EXCLUSIVE: Blakeman talks campaign for governor, plans
EXCLUSIVE: Blakeman talks campaign for governor, plans

EXCLUSIVE: Blakeman talks campaign for governor, plans

In this exclusive interview, FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay asks Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman about his campaign for the governor's office, and his plans for if he wins.

On his campaign website, Blakeman asserts that he eliminated $150 million in property tax increases scheduled by his predecessor.

Voters consider affordability a pressing issue

By the numbers:

A Quinnipiac poll released last month shows that nearly one-third of likely voters (28%) consider the cost of living to be the most important issue to them.

NY Governor Race Tightens: Siena pollster breaks down Hochul vs. Blakeman
NY Governor Race Tightens: Siena pollster breaks down Hochul vs. Blakeman

NY Governor Race Tightens: Siena pollster breaks down Hochul vs. Blakeman

A new Siena College poll shows the New York governor's race narrowing to single digits. Incumbent Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul leads Republican challenger Bruce Blakeman 50% to 41%. Siena pollster Steve Greenberg analyzes the new polling data and break down key issues driving voter behavior in 2026. 

Nearly half of likely voters (49%) believe that Hochul would handle the issue of affordability better than her Republican opponent, according to a Siena poll released that same day. 

The Source: This article includes information from both candidates' campaign websites.

2026 ElectionsPoliticsNew York