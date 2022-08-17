Election 2022: NYC Democratic primary highlights

New Yorkers are headed to the polls for the second primary this year to vote on state Senate and congressional races.

Earlier this year, the state's highest court ruled that the district maps drawn by Democrats in the state Senate were unconstitutional, splitting New York's primaries. The new maps created competitive districts, pitting some incumbents against each other and reshuffled district lines.

One of the most closely watched primary races for the 2022 Midterm Elections is in New York's 10th Congressional District, which covers parts of Manhattan and Brooklyn. Former Mayor Bill de Blasio is still on the ballot, despite dropping out in July. But New Yorkers are not without options in this race.

"It kind of resembles the Kentucky Derby, when they have 20 horses running, how do you get an open lane to victory?" Democratic strategist Bruce Gyory said, pointing at the crowded race.

Daniel Goldman is currently leading in the polls, with quite a bit of money in the bank and the coveted New York Times endorsement. Goldman has never held an elected office but was an impeachment investigator in the trial of former President Donald Trump. He is also independently wealthy and poured over $1 million of his own money into the race.

Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou is not too far behind in the latest poll conducted by Emerson College and PIX 11, with hundreds of grassroots volunteers and the backing of the Working Families Party.

Councilwoman Carlina Rivera came in third in the most recent poll but is still seen by many analysts as a top contender. Rivera has received endorsements from numerous unions including 1199-SEIU.

Rep. Mondaire Jones currently represents part of Rockland County and Westchester but because of redistricting chose to run in NY-10. Jones is one of the first Black and openly gay members of Congress.

Also leading are former Rep. Elizabeth Holtzman and Assemblywoman Jo Anne Simon.

Political analyst Chris Coffey said a tight race like this will all come down to strategy.

"I would rather have a field operation, volunteers that were super passionate than have a paid effort," Coffey, CEO of Tusk Strategies said. "Generally speaking, the folks that you get with a paid up for are a little bit less plugged in or less knowledgeable and are a little bit less invested in the outcome. So if it's a close race, I would look to that as a swing."

The race in the 12th Congressional District, which covers parts of Manhattan, has also gained national attention with Rep. Jerry Nadler, Rep. Carolyn Maloney and Suraj Patel all facing off. Nadler snagged two notable endorsements—from the New York Times and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Gyory said that in this district, a New York Times endorsement might carry more weight.

"The Times endorsement is a big plus for Nadler," Gyory said. "I think it's going to be a question of turnout."

Maloney just received the endorsement National Organization of Women.

But Nadler and Maloney have a lot of similarities. Both were elected into Congress at the same time and chair important committees. Maloney chairs the House Committee on Oversight and Reform and Nadler chairs the House Judiciary.

This is why Suraj Patel said he has shot of appealing to voters who are ready for a generational change.

Despite low early voter turnout numbers over the weekend, political analysts say that this district will likely see high voter engagement and could be decided by absentee ballots.

"Both the 10th and the 12th districts have a lot of very wealthy parts," Coffey said. "People are in the Hamptons or Hudson Valley. And a lot of those people will vote absentee."

If you voted in the primary in June, there is a chance your polling location changed for the Aug. 23 primary, so be sure to double check before heading out to vote.

Early voting began on Saturday, Aug. 13, and will continue through Sunday, Aug. 21.

New Yorkers can also vote on Election Day, Tuesday, Aug. 23. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.