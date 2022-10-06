Biden visits NY and NJ

Air Force One will touch down in New York on Thursday morning and with midterm elections just several weeks away, President Biden is making several stops across the region.

The commander in chief’s jam-packed itinerary will include a stop in Poughkeepsie, where he’ll deliver remarks at the IBM facility.

According to the White House, Biden will talk about "creating jobs in the Hudson Valley, lowering costs, and ensuring the future is made in America."

Later this afternoon, he is scheduled to stop in New Jersey to attend a reception with the Democratic National Committee in Red Bank. Biden will appear at a private fundraiser at Gov. Phil Murphy’s mansion.

Then, in the evening, the president will make his second appearance in New York City in just two weeks, where he’ll participate in an event with the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.

Last month, Biden took to the United Nation’s green-marbled stage, urging the world to continue supporting Ukraine in the war against Russia.

In a half-hour-long televised speech, he called Russian President Vladimir Putin a continued threat to global democracy.

Yesterday, President Biden met with Governor Ron DeSantis in southwest Florida.

The two put their political rivalry aside to discuss Hurricane Ian recovery efforts as Biden got a first-hand look at the devastation.

"It’s gonna take a lot, a lot of time of time, not weeks or months. It's gonna take years for everything to get squared away," he said.

"The administration has approved now 60 days of a hundred percent reimbursement for debris removal," DeSantis added.

After the operational briefing, President Biden said Governor DeSantis has done a "pretty remarkable job" in his handling of the aftermath of Hurricane Ian and thanked his potential 2024 rival and the first lady for their hospitality during his visit.