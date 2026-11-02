Will the NYC area get snow for Christmas this year?
NEW YORK CITY - If you were dreaming of waking up to a white Christmas in the New York City area this year? The Farmer's Almanac says to keep dreaming!
Local perspective:
The Old Farmer’s Almanac has released its highly anticipated 2026 White Christmas Forecast, and the outlook for New York City is decidedly green.
The entire Atlantic Corridor, a region stretching along the East Coast that includes the New York City metro area, is firmly predicted to experience "Not a White Christmas" this year.
To officially qualify as a White Christmas, the National Weather Service requires at least one inch of snow on the ground on Christmas morning.
Big picture view:
While the broader Northeast region further up the map is expected to see a festive dusting, NYC residents will likely be navigating dry sidewalks across all five boroughs as families around the region make their way to Christmas gatherings on clear roads.
What's next:
Beyond Christmas, the Almanac has predicted a pretty mild winter for New York City and its surrounding suburbs.
The whole region is expected to see above-average temperatures and slightly below-normal snowfall for the entire season.
The Source: Information from this article was sourced from the Old Farmer's Almanac.