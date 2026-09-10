When will the first snowfall hit NYC this fall, winter?

The Brief The Farmers' Almanac predicts New York City's first accumulating snow will likely happen between late November and December. NYC and Long Island often see their first measurable snow later than inland communities. Thanks to a developing El Niño, the Northeast is in for a highly variable winter season.



It may still feel like summer outside, but winter weather is fast approaching, which means you're probably already wondering when to expect those first flakes.

Timeline:

The Farmers' Almanac suggests keeping a close eye on the calendar from late November through December for New York City's first accumulating snowfall.

According to the Farmers' Almanac climatological guide, the New York metro area typically falls into the late November to December window for its first accumulating snow.

Due to the moderating effect of the Atlantic Ocean, coastal areas like NYC and Long Island often see their first measurable snow later than inland communities just a few dozen miles away in upstate New York or northern New Jersey.

What counts as the "first snowfall"?

What we know:

When asking when the first snowfall will arrive, the answer is often more complicated than it sounds. Meteorologists typically distinguish between three different milestones, which can arrive weeks apart.

First flakes: Snow is observed falling from the sky, but it melts immediately and leaves absolutely nothing on the ground.

First measurable snowfall: At least 0.1 inches of snow accumulates on the ground. This is the official threshold commonly used by National Weather Service climate records.

First significant snowfall: An inch or more of snow accumulates, making the winter event much more noticeable, and usually requiring you to pull out the first shovel of the season.

The Farmer's Almanac considers the first snowfall to be measurable, or accumulating snow, not just the season's first flakes.

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New York City winter forecast

Dig deeper:

This winter, the 2026–2027 forecast points to a complicated season driven by El Niño.

Rather than prolonged deep freezes, the Almanac predicts a changeable pattern for the Eastern Seaboard. Rain events may be more common than extended snow periods, but sudden shifts in temperature could quickly transform a wet commute into a significant winter storm.