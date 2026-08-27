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Partial lunar eclipse will be visible for parts of the US: How to watch

By Catherine Stoddard
FOX Local
Eclipses
Published August 27, 2026 9:53 AM EDT
Published August 27, 2026 9:53 AM EDT
Telescopic view of a total lunar eclipse
Telescopic view of a total lunar eclipse

Telescopic view of a total lunar eclipse

Data visualization showing a telescopic view of the Moon as the March 2026 total lunar eclipse unfolds. (Credit: NASA’s Scientific Visualization Studio)

The Brief

    • A partial lunar eclipse will take place on Thursday night into Friday.
    • A lunar eclipse is when the moon slips into Earth’s shadow.
    • Most of the eclipse will be visible from the United States.

A partial lunar eclipse takes place Thursday night, and it’ll be visible for most of North America and South America, according to NASA.

Partial lunar eclipse August 2026

What we know:

At maximum eclipse, about 93% of the moon will be inside Earth’s shadow, also known as the umbra. 

The moon won’t be completely covered, but it’ll definitely look darkened with a rusty, coppery tint around the edges. 

When is the lunar eclipse? 

Timeline:

The partial lunar eclipse will take place Thursday night and continue into Friday, according to NASA. 

  • Penumbral eclipse: 9:23 p.m. ET (This is when the penumbral shadow will begin crossing the moon’s face.)
  • Partial eclipse begins: 10:33 p.m. ET
  • Maximum eclipse: 12:12 A.M. ET
  • Partial eclipse ends: 1:52 a.m. ET

How to watch a partial lunar eclipse

Unlike a solar eclipse, a lunar eclipse does not require any special viewing eyewear. You can look directly at the moon without fear of damaging your eyesight. If you want a closer look of the lunar eclipse, binoculars or a telescope could give you optimal viewing. 

Where to stream the partial lunar eclipse

What you can do:

If there's some cloud coverage in your area, or you just can't get a good look at the moon on the night of August 27 and you want to watch the lunar eclipse, have no fear. 

The Griffith Observatory in California will stream the entire event beginning at 10:25 p.m. ET (7:25 p.m. PT). Sky watchers can see it live on the Griffith Observatory YouTube channel.

What is a partial lunar eclipse? 

Dig deeper:

A partial lunar eclipse happens when the Earth passes between the sun and moon, casting a shadow that darkens a sliver of the moon and appears to take a bite out of it.

The Earth, moon and sun line up to produce a solar or lunar eclipse anywhere from four to seven times a year, according to NASA. This lunar eclipse is the second and final of the year after a slight darkening in March.

The Source: Information for this article was taken from NASA’s website, Earthsky.org and previous reporting by FOX Local. This story was reported from San Jose. 

EclipsesAir and Space