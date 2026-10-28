Halloween 2026 weather: Trick-or-treat forecast for the Northeast
NEW YORK CITY - Ghosts, goblins, and parents can breathe a sigh of relief, this Halloween's forecast is looking boo-tifully dry across the Northeast.
If you are gearing up for trick-or-treating in any neighborhood across the region, expect largely dry skies and comfortable autumn temperatures.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 28: Guests attend the media day for Southern California's new immersive trick-or-treating experience "Cemetery Lane" on October 28, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Halloween forecasts
Timeline:
The National Weather Service forecasts a pretty mild afternoon with highs reaching into the 60s. However, you'll definitely feel a chill once the sun goes down.
Temperatures will start to drop around prime trick-or-treating time between 6 and 8 p.m.
- New York City: Expect a high in the lower to mid-60s, with overnight lows cooling down to around 50 degrees.
- Philadelphia: Daytime highs will reach the mid to upper 60s, while nighttime lows will dip into the mid-40s.
- Washington, DC: Expecting a bright and comfortable high near 66 degrees, with overnight lows falling into the 40s.
Costume strategy
Why you should care:
Since evening showers are largely staying out of the forecast for the region, you can leave the umbrellas at home. However, the crisp post-sunset air makes layering essential.
To keep kids warm for hours of trick-or-treating, choose costumes with a thermal base layer, or oversized outfits that can easily accommodate a close-fitting jacket underneath.
The Source: Information from this article was sourced from the National Weather Service.