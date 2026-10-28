Halloween 2026 weather: Trick-or-treat forecast for the Northeast

The Brief The Northeast will enjoy rain-free skies for Halloween trick-or-treating, so you can leave your umbrellas at home. Daytime highs will reach the 60s before dropping into the 40s and 50s after sunset. The crisp evening air makes layering essential, so plan for thermal base layers or oversized outfits that fit over a jacket.



Ghosts, goblins, and parents can breathe a sigh of relief, this Halloween's forecast is looking boo-tifully dry across the Northeast.

If you are gearing up for trick-or-treating in any neighborhood across the region, expect largely dry skies and comfortable autumn temperatures.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 28: Guests attend the media day for Southern California's new immersive trick-or-treating experience "Cemetery Lane" on October 28, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Halloween forecasts

Timeline:

The National Weather Service forecasts a pretty mild afternoon with highs reaching into the 60s. However, you'll definitely feel a chill once the sun goes down.

Temperatures will start to drop around prime trick-or-treating time between 6 and 8 p.m.

New York City: Expect a high in the lower to mid-60s, with overnight lows cooling down to around 50 degrees.

Philadelphia: Daytime highs will reach the mid to upper 60s, while nighttime lows will dip into the mid-40s.

Washington, DC: Expecting a bright and comfortable high near 66 degrees, with overnight lows falling into the 40s.

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Costume strategy

Why you should care:

Since evening showers are largely staying out of the forecast for the region, you can leave the umbrellas at home. However, the crisp post-sunset air makes layering essential.

To keep kids warm for hours of trick-or-treating, choose costumes with a thermal base layer, or oversized outfits that can easily accommodate a close-fitting jacket underneath.