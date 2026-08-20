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Flood watch issued for NYC area as heavy downpours set to slam evening commute

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FOX 5 NY
New York City
Published August 20, 2026 7:17 AM EDT
Published August 20, 2026 7:17 AM EDT
NYC weather timeline: Here's when to expect the worst of the rain
NYC weather timeline: Here's when to expect the worst of the rain

NYC weather timeline: Here's when to expect the worst of the rain

A Flood Watch was issued for much of the Tri-State Area with heavy downpours and potentially severe thunderstorms in Thursday's forecast for NYC and NJ. FOX 5 NY's Audrey Puente joins Newsroom Live with the latest weather details.

The Brief

    • A Flood Watch has been issued for much of the Tri-State Area with heavy downpours and potentially severe thunderstorms in Thursday's forecast.
    • New York City, southern Westchester, western Long Island and New Jersey will be under a flood watch from 2 p.m. Thursday until 2 a.m. Friday.
    • Peak rainfall rates could reach around 2 inches per hour, with the greatest flash flood threat coming between 6 p.m. and midnight, the NWS said.

NEW YORK - A Flood Watch has been issued for much of the Tri-State Area with heavy downpours and potentially severe thunderstorms in Thursday's forecast. 

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NYC weather forecast, flood watch

What we know:

The National Weather Service said New York City, southern Westchester, western Long Island and most of New Jersey will be under a flood watch from 2 p.m. Thursday until 2 a.m. Friday. 

NYC Weather Forecast
NYC Weather Forecast

NYC Weather Forecast

FOX 5 NY's Audrey Puente has the latest forecast. 

Timeline:

Scattered showers will start developing in the Hudson Valley around noon, progressing into downpours and possibly severe thunderstorms that will make for a messy afternoon and evening commute across the region. 

Flash flooding and potentially damaging wind gusts will be on the table throughout. 

Peak rainfall rates could reach around 2 inches per hour, with the greatest flash flood threat coming between 6 p.m. and midnight, the NWS said. The threat could linger on Long Island. 

NYC weekend forecast

What's next:

While the bulk of Thursday's severe weather should clear out by 10 p.m., the flood risk will continue for at least a few more hours. Friday is set up to be a beautiful day with highs in the low 80s, but the rain threat returns Saturday and Sunday. 

The Source: This article includes information from the National Weather Service. 

New York CitySevere Weather