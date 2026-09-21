NYC weather: First fall nor'easter could bring days of rain, 50 mph wind gusts

The Brief Rain and wind will impact the Tri-State area all week, with more severe weather possible this weekend. Multiple days of 15 to 18-foot pounding waves will cause significant dune scarping and severe erosion along Long Island and Queens coastlines. Immediate coastal areas face 40 to 50 mph wind gusts.



New Yorkers are in for a messy week as the first fall nor'easter takes shape, threatening the Tri-State area with heavy rain, powerful wind gusts, and severe beach erosion by the time the weekend arrives.

New York City weather: When will it rain?

Timeline:

The storm system is developing as a sharp cold front pushes off the coast, clashing with high pressure to the north.

While the workweek will be largely defined by rain and gusty winds, the storm is expected to significantly strengthen as it tracks north toward the region on Saturday and Sunday.

What we know:

For the five boroughs and Long Island, the track of the storm will dictate the severity of the weekend washout. If the storm tracks closer to New Jersey or Long Island, the strongest impacts will shift south, putting NYC directly in the path for heavy rain and intense winds.

If the storm tracks closer to Boston, NYC may only end up on the outskirts of the system, though breezy conditions and rough surf would remain.

Dig deeper:

Regardless of the final track, experts say coastal areas are expected to take a beating. The FOX Forecast Center warns that Long Island beaches will face significant beach erosion and dune scarping. Multiple days of relentless, pounding waves reaching 15 to 18 feet offshore will severely impact the shoreline.

Wind gusts along immediate coastal areas could reach 40 to 50 mph, pushing ocean water inland and causing moderate coastal flooding during high tides, particularly in back bays.

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What you can do:

New Yorkers are advised to prepare for potential coastal inundation and dangerous ocean conditions through the weekend.